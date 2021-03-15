Investor ‘stumbles’ into 30,000% gain after buying Beeple NFT for $969 By Cointelegraph

Edward Fairchild, one of the founders of LA-based cannabis company THC Design, revealed that he “stumbled” into buying an NFT from acclaimed digital artist “Beeple” that has since increased in value by 30,000% since he purchased it in December.

Recounting the story in an article published by Business Insider on March 14, Fairchild noted that despite being a long-time fan of Beeple, he didn’t have any knowledge about NFTs and had little faith that anybody would want to collect tokenized art at the time of the purchase.