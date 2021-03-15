Indiana fires Archie Miller as head coach

Indiana failed to reach the NCAA Tournament in four seasons under Archie Miller, and the head coach will not have another opportunity to get there.

Indiana announced on Monday that Miller has been fired. As Stadium’s Jeff Goodman notes, the Hoosiers parted ways with Miller despite the coach having a $10 million buyout in his contract.

The move is not a huge surprise, as Indiana finished 12-15 this season and went just 67-58 in four seasons under Miller. Indiana has not reached the NCAA Tournament since the 2015-16 season. The Hoosiers were hoping for better results from Miller than they got from former coach Tom Crean.

Texas Tech coach Chris Beard and Baylor coach Scott Drew are names to watch as potential Miller replacements, according to Goodman.

Miller made a name for himself at Dayton, where he led the Flyers to the NCAA Tournament in four straight seasons, including one Elite Eight appearance. He tried to talk his way into the dance this year, but the Hoosiers never really stood a chance.