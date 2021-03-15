India to have a ‘window’ for Bitcoin, says minister amid crypto ban FUD By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

India to have a ‘window’ for Bitcoin, says minister amid crypto ban FUD

The minister of finance of India, Nirmala Sitharaman, has given a ray of hope for the Indian cryptocurrency community as more fear, uncertainty and doubt circulate regarding a supposedly impending ban on digital assets.

In a Saturday interview with India Today, Sitharaman emphasized that the ministry does not plan to shut off Indian innovations associated with (BTC) and its underlying blockchain technology.