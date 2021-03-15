India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.67% By Investing.com



© Reuters India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.67%



Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the declined 0.67%, while the index lost 0.78%.

The best performers of the session on the were JSW Steel Ltd (NS:), which rose 2.60% or 10.90 points to trade at 429.65 at the close. Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:) added 2.33% or 23.40 points to end at 1026.65 and Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) was up 2.28% or 16.45 points to 736.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Divi’s Laboratories Ltd. (NS:), which fell 2.91% or 102.05 points to trade at 3410.00 at the close. Hero MotoCorp Ltd (NS:) declined 2.58% or 86.40 points to end at 3264.15 and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:) was down 2.47% or 245.05 points to 9689.05.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which rose 2.30% to 1027.00, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which was up 1.57% to settle at 223.45 and IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which gained 1.49% to close at 1038.35.

The worst performers were Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.81% to 9669.85 in late trade, Bajaj Auto Ltd (BO:) which lost 2.17% to settle at 3666.10 and Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.09% to 5438.70 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1122 to 582 and 59 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1759 fell and 1183 advanced, while 192 ended unchanged.

Shares in JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.60% or 10.90 to 429.65.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 2.21% to 21.2275.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 0.42% or 7.20 to $1727.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April rose 0.43% or 0.28 to hit $65.89 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract rose 0.40% or 0.28 to trade at $69.50 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.25% to 72.497, while EUR/INR fell 0.45% to 86.4640.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.13% at 91.800.