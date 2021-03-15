How many 12 seeds have won in March Madness? History of 12 vs. 5 upsets, statistics for NCAA Tournament

Fun fact: If you fill out an NCAA Tournament bracket and don’t pick at least one 12-over-5 upset, your submission is automatically thrown out. True story. 

OK, that’s not actually a true story. But if you’re not picking a 12-over-5, why are you even filling out a bracket? It’s a double-digit upset, which is fun, and history shows us there’s a pretty darn good chance at least one 12 seed is going to be playing at least two games. 

Here’s a complete breakdown of the history of 12 vs. 5 matchups in the NCAA Tournament, including the most memorable upsets and important numbers to know while filling out your March Madness bracket.

History of 12 seed vs. 5 seed upsets in NCAA Tournament

There really is something magical about these 12-5 games. Think about this: In the past 40 years, there have been 50 12-over-5 upsets, and at the same time there have only been 52 11-over-6 wins and 55 10-over-7 results. Remember, teams seeded on the No. 5 seed line are generally ranked in the top 20 in the polls, whereas teams on the 7 seed line are barely in the “also receiving votes” category, and yet the 5 seeds lose almost as much as the 7 seeds.

And instead of telling you every year there’s been a 12-over-5 upset, it’s much — MUCH — easier to just list the years it didn’t happen: 1988, 2000, 2007, 2015 and 2018. That’s it, five years. That’s the entire list.

How many times have at least two No. 12 seeds won? Let’s look: 1990, 1994, 1996, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2006, 2008, 2009. 2012, 2013, 2014, 2019. That’s 13, if you didn’t feel like counting. History shows us it’s more than TWICE as likely to have at least two 12 seeds win than to have zero 12 seeds win.

But wait, there’s more!

Here’s a list of the years where THREE 12 seeds beat a 5 seed: 2002, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2019. Yep, five times. So in the past 40 years, we’ve seen as many years with three 12 seeds winning games as we’ve seen zero 12 seeds winning games. Heck, in the 2013-14 tournaments, No. 12 seeds went 6-2 against No. 5 seeds.

So, y’know, pick at least one 12-over-5 upset, folks. 

YearResultScore
1985Kentucky def. Washington66-58
1986DePaul def. Virginia72-68
1987Wyoming def. Virginia64-60
1989DePaul def. Memphis State66-63
1990Dayton def. Illinois88-86
1990Ball State def. Oregon State54-53
1991Eastern Michigan def. Mississippi State76-56
1992New Mexico State def. DePaul81-73
1993George Washington def. New Mexico82-68
1994UW-Green Bay def. California61-57
1994Tulsa def. UCLA112-102
1995Miami (Ohio) def. Arizona71-62
1996Drexel def. Memphis75-63
1996Arkansas def. Penn State86-80
1997College of Charleston def. Maryland75-66
1998Florida State def. TCU96-87
1999Detroit def. UCLA56-53
1999Missouri State def. TCU96-87
2001Utah State def. Ohio State77-68 (OT)
2001Gonzaga def. Virginia86-85
2002Tulsa def. Marquette71-69
2002Missouri def. Miami (Fla.)93-80
2002Creighton def. Florida83-82 (2OT)
2003Butler def. Mississippi State47-46
2004Pacific def. Providence66-58
2005Milwaukee def. Alabama83-73
2006Montana def. Nevada87-79
2006Texas A&M def. Syracuse66-58
2008Villanova def. Clemson75-69
2008Western Kentucky def. Drake101-99 (OT)
2009Wisconsin def. Florida State61-59 (OT)
2009Arizona def. Utah84-71
2009Western Kentucky def. Illinois76-72
2010Cornell def. Temple78-65
2011Richmond def. Vanderbilt69-66
2012South Florida def. Temple58-44
2012VCU def. Wichita State62-59
2013Ole Miss def. Wisconsin57-46
2013California def. UNLV64-61
2013Oregon def. Oklahoma State68-55
2014Harvard def. Cincinnati61-57
2014North Dakota State def. Oklahoma80-75 (OT)
2014Stephen F. Austin def. VCU77-75 (OT)
2016Little Rock def. Purdue85-83 (2OT)
2016Yale def. Baylor79-75
2017Middle Tennessee def. Minnesota81-72
2019Oregon def. Wisconsin72-54
2019Liberty def. Mississippi St.80-76
2019Murray St. def. Marquette83-64

12 seeds vs. 5 seeds by the numbers

  • 50-90: Record for 12 seeds vs. No. 5 seeds
  • 35.7 percent: Overall winning percentage for 12 seeds since 1985
  • 20: Largest margin of victory for a 12 seed; Eastern Michigan over Mississippi State (76-56)
  • 1. Smallest margin of victory for a 12 seed; four times, first by Ball State over Oregon State (54-53)
  • 7: Number of times a 12 seed has won in overtime
  • 2: Number of times a 12 seed has won in double overtime
  • 1: Buzzer-beater wins for 12 seeds: Western Kentucky over Drake (101-99)
  • 21: 12 seeds to reach the Sweet 16
  • 1: 12 seeds to reach the Elite Eight 

Has a 12 seed ever won March Madness?

No, a 12 seed has never won the NCAA Tournament, but you should keep the idea in the “not very likely but not impossible” category. Remember, there have been multiple 11 seeds to crash the Final Four, and crazy things can happen in a 40-minute basketball game. 

Of the 21 12 seeds to reach the Sweet 16, only the 2002 Missouri Tigers actually won that Sweet 16 contest to advance to the Elite Eight. That was a talented but inconsistent team headlined by Kareem Rush, the junior with the smooth left-handed shot, with sophomores Rickey Paulding and Arthur Johnson and shot-happy senior Clarence Gilbert.

The Tigers knocked off Miami (Fla.) in the opener, then cruised past 4-seed Ohio State by 16 in the second round. Instead of facing the No. 1 seed in the Sweet 16, they played No. 8 UCLA; the Bruins had upended Cincinnati in double overtime. Mizzou cruised past UCLA, too, winning 82-73. In the Elite Eight game against No. 2 Oklahoma — a Big 12 rival that was 34-5 entering the game and had beaten the Tigers by 13 points in their lone regular-season matchup — Mizzou hung tough despite foul trouble and Gilbert’s shooting woes (he finished the game 1-for-16 from the field).

The Tigers cut Oklahoma’s lead to three points at 70-67 with under three minutes left, but never got any closer in an 81-75 loss. 

Lowest seed to win the NCAA Tournament

Since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985, we’ve seen five double-digit seeds reach the Final Four:

  • 11 seed LSU in 1986
  • 11 seed George Mason in 2006
  • 11 seed VCU in 2011
  • 10 seed Syracuse in 2016
  • 11 seed Loyola Chicago in 2018

All four lost before reaching the title game. Only four teams seeded lower than the No. 3 seed line have ever won the national title: one 4 seed (Arizona in 1997), one 6 seed (Kansas in 1988), one seven seed (UConn in 2014) and one 8 seed (Villanova in 1985). No 5 seed has ever won. The Villanova story is the stuff of legend; a plucky, methodical 8 seed that reached the title game by grinding out a series of narrow wins (three by three points or fewer) and facing off against the might Georgetown Hoyas in the championship game.

It’s considered by some as the biggest upset in NCAA Tournament history. But here’s the thing: It makes for a great David and Goliath story, but Villanova was pretty darn good. In the 1985 and 1986 NBA Drafts, three starters from that 1985 team went in the top 30 picks (Ed Pinckney at 10 and Dwayne McClain at 27 in 1985 and Harold Pressley at 17 in 1986; Gary McLain went in the seventh round in 1985). Factor in that Villanova had already played Georgetown tough TWICE that year — losses by only two points and seven points — and, sorry, it doesn’t make for a top-five all-time upset. 

It does, though, make for a pretty cool championship story. 

