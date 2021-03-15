Hoax 911 Calls Targeting Jennifer Lopez’s Los Angeles Home Investigated by Police

Instagram

Authorities claim to have received at least 15 fake calls from pranksters ever since the fiancee of Alex Rodriguez performed at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January.

AceShowbiz –

Police have launched an investigation to identify the culprits behind hoax emergency calls repeatedly reporting trouble at Jennifer Lopez‘s Los Angeles home.

Cops have received at least 15 fake calls from pranksters ever since J.Lo performed at U.S. President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January. Authorities tell TMZ the reports have been for everything from loud music to a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman, but on each occasion, no one was home.

They are now trying to track down the source of the calls to put a stop to the hoaxes. Some theorized that the prank calls were politically motivated.

The “On the Floor” hitmaker delivered a beautiful rendition of “This Land Is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful” at 2021 inauguration. She caught heat for making an unexpected reference to her song “Let’s Get Loud” near the end of her performance.

Many on Twitter dubbed her reference to her 2000 hit “self-serving.” One shocked viewer tweeted, “Jlo’s performance was so cringe why did she have to throw in her let’s get loud lyric.” Another, in the meantime, suggested, “Whoever hired her to perform should be fired.” Someone else remarked, “Ma’am this is not the time to plug your personal brand.”

The hoax call news emerges shortly after J.Lo, who is currently in the Dominican Republic filming new movie “Shotgun Wedding“, was reported to have split from her fiance, former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, although the couple has since played down the breakup claims, insisting it is “working through” some relationship issues.