Halsey Thanks Fans for Their Support After Going by ‘She/They’ Pronouns

A fan of the ‘Without Me’ hitmaker is happy with their decision to change their pronouns and hopes it ‘gives others the confidence to express what also makes them feel comfortable.’

Halsey could not help but express gratitude for their supportive fans. Having received positive feedback from their online devotees after announcing the decision to change by pronouns to “she/they”, the “Without Me” hitmaker took to social media to thank them.

The 26-year-old star, who is currently expecting their first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin, showed their appreciation via Instagram Story on Saturday, March 13. “thank you,” they simply wrote along with one red heart emoji.

Halsey was showered with love by fans after they updated their Instagram and Twitter bios with “she/they” pronouns. One of Twitter users gushed, “Halsey changed their pronouns to she/they and I’m so happy for her – she’s such a source of inspiration and such a beautiful human and I love them so muchhhh.”

The support continued pouring in as another person raved, “i hope halsey changing their pronouns gives others the confidence to express what also makes them feel comfortable. it’s okay to not fit into the categories society puts you in.” Someone else chimed in, “seeing how happy and valid all of my she/they friends are feeling after halsey updated their pronouns is making me smile so big.”

The ex-girlfriend of G-Eazy has long been vocal about their sexuality. In their acceptance speech for 2018 GLAAD Media Awards, they candidly shared, “I’m a young, bisexual woman, and I’ve spent a large part of my life trying to validate myself – to my friends, to my family, to myself – trying to prove that who I love and how I feel is not a phase; it’s not part of some confusion that’s going to change or could be manipulated.”

Sexual orientation aside, Halsey opened up about their pregnancy journey back in February. Sharing a selfie on Instagram, they first penned, “I’ve been thinking lots about my body. it’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely.”

“My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts,” they added. “I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too!”