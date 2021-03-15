Grammys 2021: Taylor Swift Nabs Album of the Year With ‘Folklore’

Alongside her crew, the singer takes the stage to accept the honor and gives a shout-out to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, whom she says was the first person to listen to the chart-topping album
Congratulations are in order for Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa. The “Cardigan” singer was honored with one of the biggest prizes at the 2021 Grammy Awards which took place on Sunday, March 14 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
Taylor’s chart-topping album “Folklore” earned her the trophy for Album of the Year category. She successfully beat other nominees for the category including Jhene Aiko‘s “Chilombo”, Black Pumas‘ “Black Pumas (deluxe edition)”, Coldplay‘s “Everyday life”, Jacob Collier‘s “Djesse Vol. 3”, Haim‘s “Women in Music Pt. III”, Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” and Post Malone‘s “Hollywood’s Bleeding”.
Alongside her crew, Taylor took the stage to accept the honor. In her acceptance speech, the singer gave her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, whom she said was the first person to listen to the album, a loving shout-out. She also mentioned that her pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds “are the second and third people.” Concluding her speech, Taylor said, “We’ll never forget that you did this for us.”
Tonight was such a magical night for Taylor. In addition to winning the prestigious award, the singer made her return to the Grammys stage after 5 years, delivering a showstopping medley performance of her albums “Folklore” and Evermore”.
That night also featured Billie Eilish snagged one of the biggest awards. The Grammy winner took home the trophy for Record of the Year for her track “Everything I Wanted”, edging out fellow nominees including “Black Parade” (Beyonce Knowles), “Colors” (Black Pumas), “Rockstar” (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch), “Don’t Start Now” (Dua Lipa), “Circles” (Post Malone) and “Savege” (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyonce). Billie won the same category last year with her popular song “Bad Guy”.
As for Dua, who collected six nominations this year, the “New Rules” hitmaker was named as the winner of Best Pop Vocal Album with her hit set “Future Nostalgia”. Meanwhile, Harry Styles won Best Pop Solo Performance for his single “Watermelon Sugar”.
Earlier that night, Megan Thee Stallion was named as the Best New Artist with H.E.R. winning Song of the Year for her track “I Can’t Breathe”. Also among winners at the 2021 Grammy Awards were Bad Bunny, John Legend, Kanye West and Beyonce Knowles as well as her daughter Blue Ivy.
See full winner list here.
Winners at the 2020 Grammy Awards:
- Album of the Year: “Folklore” – Taylor Swift
- Record of the Year: “Bad Guy”- Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell (Billie Eilish)
- Song of the Year: “I Can’t Breathe”- H.E.R.
- Best New Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
- Best Pop Vocal Album: “Future Nostalgia- Dua Lipa
- Best Pop Solo Performance: “Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles
- Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Rain on Me” – Lady GaGa & Ariana Grande
- Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: “American Standard” – James Taylor
- Best Dance Recording: “10%” – Kaytranada feat. Kali Uchis
- Best Dance/Electronic Album: “Bubba ” – Kaytranada
- Best Rock Performance: “Shameika” – Fiona Apple
- Best Rock Song: “Stay High” – Brittany Howard, songwriters (Brittany Howard)
- Best Rock Album: “The New Abnormal” – The Strokes
- Best R&B Performance: “Come Home” – Anderson .Paak & Andre 3000 a.k.a. Andre Benjamin
- Best Traditional R&B Performance: “Black Parade” – Beyonce Knowles
- Best R&B Song: “Better Than I Imagine” – Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello, and Gabriella Wilson, songwriter (Robert Glasper, featuring H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello)
- Best Latin Pop or Urban Album: “YHLQMDLG” – Bad Bunny
- Best Rap Album: “King’s Disease” – Nas
- Best Rap Performance: “Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyonce Knowles
- Best Melodic Rap Performance: “Lockdown” – Anderson .Paak
- Best Rap Song: “Savage” – Beyonce Knowles, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe, and Anthony White, songwriters, songwriters Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyonce Knowles
- Best R&B Album: “Bigger Love” – John Legend
- Best Country Solo Performance: “When My Amy Prays” – Vince Gill
- Best Country Duo/Group Performance: “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
- Best Country Song: “Crowded Table” – Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)
- Best Country Album: “Wildcard” – Miranda Lambert
- Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: “Jojo Rabbit” – Various artists
- Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: “Joker” – Hildur Gudnadottir, composer
- Best Song Written for Visual Media: “No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish and Finneas, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
- Best Music Video: “Brown Skin Girl” – Beyonce Knowles
- Best Music Film: “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” – Linda Ronstadt