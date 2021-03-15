Grammys 2021: Taylor Swift Nabs Album of the Year With ‘Folklore’

Instagram

Alongside her crew, the singer takes the stage to accept the honor and gives a shout-out to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, whom she says was the first person to listen to the chart-topping album

Congratulations are in order for Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa. The “Cardigan” singer was honored with one of the biggest prizes at the 2021 Grammy Awards which took place on Sunday, March 14 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Taylor’s chart-topping album “Folklore” earned her the trophy for Album of the Year category. She successfully beat other nominees for the category including Jhene Aiko‘s “Chilombo”, Black Pumas‘ “Black Pumas (deluxe edition)”, Coldplay‘s “Everyday life”, Jacob Collier‘s “Djesse Vol. 3”, Haim‘s “Women in Music Pt. III”, Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” and Post Malone‘s “Hollywood’s Bleeding”.

Alongside her crew, Taylor took the stage to accept the honor. In her acceptance speech, the singer gave her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, whom she said was the first person to listen to the album, a loving shout-out. She also mentioned that her pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds “are the second and third people.” Concluding her speech, Taylor said, “We’ll never forget that you did this for us.”

Tonight was such a magical night for Taylor. In addition to winning the prestigious award, the singer made her return to the Grammys stage after 5 years, delivering a showstopping medley performance of her albums “Folklore” and Evermore”.

That night also featured Billie Eilish snagged one of the biggest awards. The Grammy winner took home the trophy for Record of the Year for her track “Everything I Wanted”, edging out fellow nominees including “Black Parade” (Beyonce Knowles), “Colors” (Black Pumas), “Rockstar” (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch), “Don’t Start Now” (Dua Lipa), “Circles” (Post Malone) and “Savege” (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyonce). Billie won the same category last year with her popular song “Bad Guy”.

As for Dua, who collected six nominations this year, the “New Rules” hitmaker was named as the winner of Best Pop Vocal Album with her hit set “Future Nostalgia”. Meanwhile, Harry Styles won Best Pop Solo Performance for his single “Watermelon Sugar”.

Earlier that night, Megan Thee Stallion was named as the Best New Artist with H.E.R. winning Song of the Year for her track “I Can’t Breathe”. Also among winners at the 2021 Grammy Awards were Bad Bunny, John Legend, Kanye West and Beyonce Knowles as well as her daughter Blue Ivy.

