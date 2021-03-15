Grammys 2021 Best Dressed Celebs

From Lizzo’s ruffles to Harry Style’s feather boa.

The Grammys were tonight, and our favorite celebs were serving us some LEWKS! So let’s check out what everyone wore:

1.

Megan Thee Stallion:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

2.

Lizzo:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

3.

Taylor Swift:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

4.

Harry Styles:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

5.

Beyoncé:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

6.

DaBaby:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

7.

H.E.R.:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

9.

Dua Lipa:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

10.

Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

11.

Jhené Aiko:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

12.

Julia Michaels:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

13.

Cardi B:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

14.

Noah Cyrus:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

15.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

16.

Phoebe Bridgers:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

17.

Bad Bunny:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

18.

Mickey Guyton:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

19.

Miranda Lambert:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

20.

Adrian Quesada and Eric Burton of Black Pumas:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

21.

BTS:


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

22.

Brittany Howard:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

23.

Ingrid Andress:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

24.

And finally, our host Trevor Noah:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

