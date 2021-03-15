Grammy Bosses Blasted for Snubbing Naya Rivera and Nick Cordero From ‘In Memoriam’

WENN

The Recording Academy has landed in hot water for excluding the ‘Glee’ alum and the Broadway actor from the tribute section during this year’s Grammy Awards over the weekend.

Fans of late singer/actress Naya Rivera and Broadway star Nick Cordero were left outraged after they were left out of the Grammys’ In Memoriam tribute on Sunday (14Mar21).

The former “Glee” star died aged 33 after accidentally drowning during a boating trip with her young son Josey, five, last July (20) at Lake Piru in California.

During her lifetime, Naya received two Grammy Awards nominations as part of the “Glee” cast – for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for “Don’t Stop Believin’ ” (“Glee” cast version) in 2011 and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for “Glee: The Music, Volume 4” in 2012.

However, fans were quick to notice the star, who played Santana Lopez on the hit Fox show, was snubbed during the segment, and took to social media to share their disappointment.

“The fact that they didn’t honor Naya Rivera on screen who was not only a solo singer, song writer, but was a two time Grammy nominee,” penned one user. “She truly had a powerhouse voice and was a heroic mother. @RecordingAcad should be ashamed.”

“So we just supposed to act like the #GRAMMYs didn’t forget about this perfect angel? They have some explaining to do!! I know I can’t be the only one upset,” added a second person while a third noted, “I didn’t watch the grammy’s but they’re disgusting for not giving a tribute to Naya Rivera.”

Other social media users pointed out Naya’s name was mentioned online but did not appear on TV, but insisted, “Idc (I don’t care) if there is a 1,000 name list on the #GRAMMYs website.”

Fans were also furious over Nick Cordero’s absence from the memoriam, after he died aged 41 in July, 2020 following a battle with coronavirus.

“Why did they not include Nick Cordero in that tribute or Naya Rivera whose death had such an impact? Grammys do better,” wrote one user while a second added, “Pardon my French but where the hell was Nick Cordero in the memoriam!”

“You can sing a Broadway song for the memoriam but you can’t include the Broadway actor who suffered from Covid? What the actual hell.”

“They shoulda honoured Nick Cordero in the memorial section if they can nominate Broadway performers, they can honor them (sic),” insisted a third.