Grammy Awards 2021 Recap

1.
While the ceremony itself was a mix of virtual and socially-distanced, in-person performances, that didn’t stop some of the biggest stars in music from stepping out in style:
2.
Earlier in the evening, Megan Thee Stallion took home her first ever Grammy for Best Rap Song on the pre-show for her “Savage” collab with Beyoncé, and her reaction was delightful:
3.
And — also on the pre-show — Billie Eilish took home her sixth Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media for her song “No Time to Die” — which is the first time a song for an unreleased film won:
4.
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande made history as the first all-female team to win for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their bop, “Rain on Me” — and Gaga slept through it:
5.
Then the show began with Trevor Noah — who was hosting the event — in an elegant outdoor venue that 100% looked like it was reserved for a wedding:
6.
Harry Styles took the stage first to perform his summertime hit, “Watermelon Sugar,” while wearing a boa that may or may not have once belonged to Oscar the Grouch:
7.
Immediately following Harry’s performance, Billie Eilish slowed things down with her hit “Everything I Wanted,” performing on top of a sinking car:
8.
Next up were rocker sisters, HAIM, who sang their tune “The Steps” and provided us with some much-needed Janis Joplin energy:
10.
Megan Thee Stallion won the award — making her only the second female rapper in history, after Lauryn Hill, to take that category — and was incredibly emotional while giving her acceptance speech:
11.
Next up, Black Pumas performed a soulful version of their tune, “Colors”:
13.
Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez were up next with an incredible rendition of “Dákiti” — though, I was 100% disappointed that Bad Bunny’s 24/7 WWE Belt didn’t make a surprise appearance:
14.
Then, Dua Lipa took to the stage to perform TWO of her hits, “Levitating” and “Don’t Start Now”:
15.
And — keeping the performance train running — Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars debuted their group, Silk Sonic, and sang a sensual rendition of their bop, “Leave the Door Open”:
16.
We got our second Grammy of the night — Best Country Album — which went to Miranda Lambert for Wild Card:
17.
Then, Taylor Swift performed a cozy melody of her hits, which included “Cardigan” AND “August” AND “Willow”:
18.
Harry Styles won for Best Pop Solo performance for “Watermelon Sugar” and broke out ANOTHER boa:
19.
Mickey Guyton — who made history as the first Black female solo artist to be nominated in a country music category — took to the stage to perform her song, “Black Like Me”:
20.
Next up, we had Song of the Year — which went to H.E.R. for her song, “I Can’t Breathe”:
21.
Megan Thee Stallion gave us huge Showgirls vibes with her performance of “Body” AND “Savage”:
23.
AND THEN the ladies teamed up and performed “WAP” — yes, you read that correctly — and it! Was! The! Highlight! Of! The! Night!*
26.
And Best Pop Vocal Album went to Dua Lipa for Future Nostalgia:
28.
Then the Queen B herself broke the record for most Grammys won by a solo artist when she picked up her 28th Grammy — this time for Best R&B Performance with “Black Parade”:
32.
Then, Roddy Ricch took to the stage again and performed both “Heartless” and “The Box”:
33.
And finally — Billie Eilish took home Record of the Year for “Everything I Wanted,” and 110% tried to give her award to Megan Thee Stallion:
WHEW — that was a lot! Did you catch the 2021 Grammys, or did you forget they were on? Share all of your thoughts in the comments below, and you can check out the rest of our Grammys coverage here!
