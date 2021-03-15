Gold sheds gains on hopes of swift recovery after China data

Article content

Gold prices erased early gains on

Monday as hopes of a faster economic recovery got a boost from

better-than-expected Chinese industrial output data, while a

surge in U.S. Treasury yields kept bullion under pressure.

Spot gold was steady at $1,726.54 per ounce by 0401

GMT, after rising as much as 0.4% earlier in the session. U.S.

gold futures were up 0.3% to $1,724.70.

“There’s the general dynamic where yields are keeping the

trend for gold to the downside,” said IG Market analyst Kyle

Rodda, adding the gold market is technically bearish.

“(Gold) bounced off really oversold levels, so we got some

people just trying to buy the dip a little bit and take

advantage of that. But, the short-term fluctuations tend to be

aligned with the U.S. dollar. No one knows where the U.S. dollar

is really heading at this point in time.”

The U.S. dollar held firm, supported by a spike in benchmark

Treasury yields to more than one-year highs on continued U.S.

economic optimism after a $1.9 trillion recovery package was

signed into law last week.

Encouraging growth data has also dampened the appeal of the

safe-haven metal. Data earlier showed China’s industrial output

growth quickened in January-February, beating expectations.