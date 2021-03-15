Gold sheds gains on hopes of swift recovery after China data

Matilda Colman
Gold prices erased early gains on

Monday as hopes of a faster economic recovery got a boost from

better-than-expected Chinese industrial output data, while a

surge in U.S. Treasury yields kept bullion under pressure.

Spot gold was steady at $1,726.54 per ounce by 0401

GMT, after rising as much as 0.4% earlier in the session. U.S.

gold futures were up 0.3% to $1,724.70.

“There’s the general dynamic where yields are keeping the

trend for gold to the downside,” said IG Market analyst Kyle

Rodda, adding the gold market is technically bearish.

“(Gold) bounced off really oversold levels, so we got some

people just trying to buy the dip a little bit and take

advantage of that. But, the short-term fluctuations tend to be

aligned with the U.S. dollar. No one knows where the U.S. dollar

is really heading at this point in time.”

The U.S. dollar held firm, supported by a spike in benchmark

Treasury yields to more than one-year highs on continued U.S.

economic optimism after a $1.9 trillion recovery package was

signed into law last week.

Encouraging growth data has also dampened the appeal of the

safe-haven metal. Data earlier showed China’s industrial output

growth quickened in January-February, beating expectations.

Gold prices fell to a nine-month low of $1,676.10 last week,

pressured by accelerating bond yields, which increase the

opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Investors are now awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting

this week for direction on monetary policy.

“FOMC meeting this week will be a key driver for the gold

market. A strong show of dovish intent by (Fed Chair) Powell and

team could send Treasury yields lower and lift gold prices

higher,” Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank wrote in a note.

In other metals, silver rose 0.4% to $26.02 an ounce.

Palladium fell 0.5% to $2,358.68 and platinum was

up 0.2% at $1,207.

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

