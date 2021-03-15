Gold sheds gains on hopes of swift recovery after China data

Article content
Gold prices erased early gains on
Monday as hopes of a faster economic recovery got a boost from
better-than-expected Chinese industrial output data, while a
surge in U.S. Treasury yields kept bullion under pressure.
Spot gold was steady at $1,726.54 per ounce by 0401
GMT, after rising as much as 0.4% earlier in the session. U.S.
gold futures were up 0.3% to $1,724.70.
“There’s the general dynamic where yields are keeping the
trend for gold to the downside,” said IG Market analyst Kyle
Rodda, adding the gold market is technically bearish.
“(Gold) bounced off really oversold levels, so we got some
people just trying to buy the dip a little bit and take
advantage of that. But, the short-term fluctuations tend to be
aligned with the U.S. dollar. No one knows where the U.S. dollar
is really heading at this point in time.”
The U.S. dollar held firm, supported by a spike in benchmark
Treasury yields to more than one-year highs on continued U.S.
economic optimism after a $1.9 trillion recovery package was
signed into law last week.
Encouraging growth data has also dampened the appeal of the
safe-haven metal. Data earlier showed China’s industrial output
growth quickened in January-February, beating expectations.
Gold prices fell to a nine-month low of $1,676.10 last week,
pressured by accelerating bond yields, which increase the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Investors are now awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting
this week for direction on monetary policy.
“FOMC meeting this week will be a key driver for the gold
market. A strong show of dovish intent by (Fed Chair) Powell and
team could send Treasury yields lower and lift gold prices
higher,” Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank wrote in a note.
In other metals, silver rose 0.4% to $26.02 an ounce.
Palladium fell 0.5% to $2,358.68 and platinum was
up 0.2% at $1,207.
