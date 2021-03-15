Gold muted as markets wait for U.S. Fed meeting

Article content

Gold prices were subdued on Tuesday as

investors watched for a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting to tackle

concerns over inflation and bond yields, although appetite for

riskier assets grew on hopes of a swifter economic recovery.

Spot gold was flat at $1,731.89 per ounce at 0324

GMT, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,730.40 per

ounce.

“The Fed may address rising inflation concerns and even

consider to push forward asset purchasing to compensate for the

rising yields and that would be very positive for gold prices,”

said DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang.

“The overall sentiment is bearish, however, given the

vaccine optimism and the passage of the stimulus packages,” she

added.

Fed policymakers, in the upcoming FOMC meeting, are set to

forecast that the U.S. economy will accelerate at the quickest

rate in decades in 2021, with unemployment dropping and

inflation increasing, as the COVID-19 vaccine initiative ramps

up and a $1.9 trillion relief package is dispersed among

households.

“The strong recovery from the pandemic has been raising

concerns that the Fed may lift interest rates earlier than

expected… However, Chair Powell and his colleagues have been

quite persistent that maximum employment is far away, allowing