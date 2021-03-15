Gold inches lower ahead of U.S. Fed policy meet

Article content

Gold prices eased on Tuesday, as

investors turned to riskier assets on hopes of a quick economic

recovery, while they awaited the outcome of a U.S. Federal

Reserve policy meeting.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,732.32 per ounce

by 0108 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.05% to

$1,728.20 per ounce.

* Fed policymakers are set to forecast that the U.S. economy

will accelerate at the quickest rate in decades in 2021, with

unemployment dropping and inflation increasing, as the COVID-19

vaccine initiative ramps up and a $1.9 trillion relief package

is dispersed among households.

* Bullion was also pressured as the S&P 500 and Dow Jones

Industrial Average closed at all-time highs on Monday. Asian

stocks were set to open higher on Tuesday.

* Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday, and the

yield curve flattened.

* Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, said he

was more hopeful about the economy, “with a strong dose of

caution,” and a recent increase in interest rates in capital

markets was consistent with the chances of recovery from the

COVID recession.

* Investors also eye the U.S. Commerce Department’s February

retail sales data due on Tuesday, following January’s 5.3%