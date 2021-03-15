Gold inches lower ahead of U.S. Fed policy meet

Gold prices eased on Tuesday, as

investors turned to riskier assets on hopes of a quick economic

recovery, while they awaited the outcome of a U.S. Federal

Reserve policy meeting.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,732.32 per ounce

by 0108 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.05% to

$1,728.20 per ounce.

* Fed policymakers are set to forecast that the U.S. economy

will accelerate at the quickest rate in decades in 2021, with

unemployment dropping and inflation increasing, as the COVID-19

vaccine initiative ramps up and a $1.9 trillion relief package

is dispersed among households.

* Bullion was also pressured as the S&P 500 and Dow Jones

Industrial Average closed at all-time highs on Monday. Asian

stocks were set to open higher on Tuesday.

* Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday, and the

yield curve flattened.

* Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, said he

was more hopeful about the economy, “with a strong dose of

caution,” and a recent increase in interest rates in capital

markets was consistent with the chances of recovery from the

COVID recession.

* Investors also eye the U.S. Commerce Department’s February

retail sales data due on Tuesday, following January’s 5.3%

surge.

* SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed

exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% to 1,050.32

tonnes on Monday from 1,052.07 tonnes on Friday.

* Silver fell 0.2% to $26.22, platinum was

down 0.1% at $1,211.91 and palladium dropped 0.1% to

$2,385.23.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0745 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY Feb

1000 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment March

1000 Germany ZEW Current Conditions March

1230 US Retail Sales MM Feb

1315 US Industrial Production MM Feb

U.S. Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day meeting

on interest rates

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi

Aich)

