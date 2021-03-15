Gold Coast school in lockdown as police search for domestic violence suspect

A school is in lockdown in the Gold Coast hinterland as police hunt a man in connection to a domestic violence incident.
Police in bulletproof vests are cordoning off streets in Ormeau, with Ormeau State School now in lockdown.
The lockdown is connected to a domestic violence call police received from a home in Gannon Way, Upper Coomera, last night.
When police arrived, the man in question had fled the scene.
Nobody was physically harmed.
The school has sent a message out to parents reassuring them.
“Please be advised children are safe, have had their lunch and are working in their rooms,” the message read.
“PLEASE DO NOT phone the school – we are focusing on your child’s safety.”