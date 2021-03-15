Gold Coast school in lockdown as police search for domestic violence suspect

A school is in lockdown in the Gold Coast hinterland as police hunt a man in connection to a domestic violence incident.

Police in bulletproof vests are cordoning off streets in Ormeau, with Ormeau State School now in lockdown.

The lockdown is connected to a domestic violence call police received from a home in Gannon Way, Upper Coomera, last night.

Police cordoning off a street in Ormeau, Queensland. (Nine)

When police arrived, the man in question had fled the scene.

Nobody was physically harmed.

The school has sent a message out to parents reassuring them.

“Please be advised children are safe, have had their lunch and are working in their rooms,” the message read.