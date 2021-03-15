GM builds some 2021 pickups without certain modules due to global chip shortage By Reuters

DETROIT (Reuters) – General Motors Co (NYSE:) said on Monday that due to the global semiconductor chip shortage the U.S. automaker is building certain 2021 light-duty full-size pickup trucks without a fuel management module.

The lack of the active fuel management/dynamic fuel management module means affected models, equipped with the 5.3 liter EcoTec3 V8 engine with both six-speed and 8-speed automatic transmission, will have lower fuel economy by one mile per gallon, spokeswoman Michelle Malcho said.

Malchow emphasized all trucks are still being built, something GM has repeatedly stressed it would try to protect as the pickups are among GM’s most valuable models. She declined to say the volume of vehicles affected.

