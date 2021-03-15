Gisele Bundchen – Here’s How She Feels About Tom Brady Choosing To Not Retire!

Fans know that, despite retiring expectations, Tom Brady decided to resign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But how does his wife, Gisele Bundchen feel about his decision?

While it makes sense that she would have loved to have him at home more and for them to spend more quality time together, Gisele is nothing if not supportive!

RELATED:Gisele Bundchen Shows Support To Hubby Tom Brady Just In Time For His Super Bowl Game With Sweet Message

After all, the model is well aware of how ‘football makes him feel.’

One source told HollywoodLife that ‘Gisele is 1000% in for Tom to continue playing for as long as he’d like to play because she knows just how it makes him feel. And if he just continues to perform at a top level, he stays healthy and safe, then why not enjoy the ride he is on. He really feels alive on the football field, feels worthy, and he’s totally in love with what he does for a living, and that makes Gisele and his family happy too.’

The happy couple share two kids together – 8 year old Vivian and 11 year old Benjamin.

RELATED:Gisele Bündchen Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors With New Shoot

Tom is also the father of 13 year old Jack from a previous relationship.

And since Tom never lets his career come between spending as much time as possible with his family, everyone is supportive of his own passion.

Advertisement

‘He makes time for her and the kids as he’s a great father all the time. They really have a blessed life as their relationship’s built on trust and she trusts he’s making the right decisions for himself and for them. They know they do not have many problems if at all, so they embrace that and do not allow any drama to enter their day to day life. They’re all in a perfect scenario with one another and all they do, and they are not ready for any of that to change.’