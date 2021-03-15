Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.28% By Investing.com



© Reuters Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.28%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the fell 0.28%, while the index gained 0.11%, and the index added 0.57%.

The best performers of the session on the were Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:), which rose 2.53% or 4.81 points to trade at 195.18 at the close. Meanwhile, Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) added 1.39% or 0.468 points to end at 34.190 and Delivery Hero AG (DE:) was up 0.96% or 1.00 points to 104.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Covestro AG (DE:), which fell 3.15% or 1.860 points to trade at 57.280 at the close. BASF SE NA O.N. (DE:) declined 2.82% or 2.045 points to end at 70.565 and Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) was down 1.88% or 0.200 points to 10.460.

The top performers on the MDAX were HelloFresh SE (DE:) which rose 4.85% to 63.75, Aixtron SE (DE:) which was up 4.69% to settle at 18.845 and Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 3.14% to close at 29.540.

The worst performers were K&S AG (DE:) which was down 4.87% to 8.716 in late trade, Lanxess AG (DE:) which lost 4.69% to settle at 61.845 and Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 4.64% to 5.263 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Aixtron SE (DE:) which rose 4.69% to 18.845, Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 3.14% to settle at 29.540 and Jenoptik AG (DE:) which gained 1.88% to close at 27.040.

The worst performers were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.84% to 83.650 in late trade, Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which lost 1.53% to settle at 21.840 and Software AG (DE:) which was down 1.18% to 33.580 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 356 to 336 and 66 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 2.15% to 20.45.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 0.58% or 10.00 to $1729.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April fell 0.30% or 0.20 to hit $65.41 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract fell 0.40% or 0.28 to trade at $68.94 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.18% to 1.1933, while EUR/GBP fell 0.03% to 0.8585.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.12% at 91.790.