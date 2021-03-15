Geri Halliwell Reveals One Regret She Had Over Restart Move After Quitting Spice Girls

Instagram

In the latest episode of her YouTube series ‘Rainbow Woman’, the Ginger Spice admits that she sold off all of her designer clothes and her dream car before embarking on the next phase of her career.

Pop star Geri Halliwell sold off all of her designer clothes and her dream car when she quit the Spice Girls.

The singer walked away from the iconic girl group in 1998 and in the latest episode of her YouTube series “Rainbow Woman”, Geri explains the story behind her exit from the band and parting ways with her vintage red MG sportscar.

She shared, “When I left the Spice Girls, I wanted a restart so I sold all my clothes, my Spice Girls clothes and this car.”

“I always had this regret, when I was a little girl, our first family photo I am holding a little red car. I always wanted a little red car.”

However, Geri subsequently regretted selling her car and her husband – Christian Horner, the Team Principal of the Red Bull Racing Formula One team – ultimately decided to buy it back for her.

Geri explained, “Twenty years later, I got married to quite a nice guy and I told [him] how much I miss this car. The nice husband I have, surprised me on my birthday and bought my car back. This means a lot to me, this car!”

The “Wannabe” hitmaker initially thought selling the car was a great idea as she embarked on the next phase of her career in the late 1990s.

Speaking about her attitude at the time, Geri said. “When I left the Spice Girls, it was just a time that I really felt that chapter was over at that time. I knew I needed to let it go in that moment, which was quite sad.”

“Then it came back and so has this car! Nothing lasts forever, nothing does, I always want to appreciate everything for what it is. Everything has its moments, you have to recognize, you have to sometimes let things go. It takes courage to let things go, doesn’t it?”





Geri and Christian wed in 2015 and share son Montague, four. The singer is also mum to daughter Bluebell, 14, from a previous relationship.