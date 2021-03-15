Geno Auriemma tests positive for COVID-19

The UConn Huskies women’s basketball program announced on Monday that legendary head coach Geno Auriemma tested positive for COVID-19.

“Contact tracing protocols revealed that Auriemma did not have close contact with any other team member since Friday, March 12,” UConn explained in its statement. “All Tier I personnel have tested negative for COVID-19 since daily testing commenced, per NCAA Tournament protocol, on Tuesday, March 9.”

The 66-year-old, who received his second coronavirus vaccine shot last Wednesday, is currently not experiencing any symptoms.

UConn finished the regular season ranked No. 1 with a 24-1 overall record. The first round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament tips off this coming Sunday, but Auriemma will not be cleared to rejoin the team until March 24 at the earliest.

“After we received notification of the positive test result yesterday, we initiated contact tracing protocols, which included interviewing individual members of the basketball program and in-depth video analysis of practice,” UConn director of sports medicine and head team physician Deena Casiero added. “Only household close contacts were identified. Given the fact that we have been doing daily testing for the past seven days, we feel confident that we were able to catch this very early on in the disease process. The remainder of Tier I tested negative yesterday and today.”

The tournament’s selection show airs later on Monday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.