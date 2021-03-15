Gabrielle Union Flaunts Her Beach Body On A Boat And Fans Praise Her Natural Beauty

Gabrielle Union flaunted her beach body on a boat, and her fans and followers praised her natural beauty. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

‘Grown & Moisturized & Minding The Business That Pays Me. #JustMe #NoFilter 📸 by @xoxofaithhaslem creative direction and gassing me up by @lex_a_s’ Gabrielle captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Father in heaven help my eyes see a sister in her nothing else 🙄’, and another followed posted this message: ‘Dripping in a favourable glow.’

A fan said: ‘Wow. You just gon be fine like that??’ and someone else posted this message: ‘@paecarter tell your girl. @gabunion to stop by & get some delicious vegan-friendly wow ice🌈 @wowiceco.’

One other follower said: ‘I need to start working out again 😩’ and someone else said: ‘Now you just out here on vacation showing out, sis! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Yassss queen ❤️🔥’

A commenter posted this: ‘how always the most spectacular and dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful and someone else said: ‘Someone’s feeling themselves.’

In other recent news, Gabrielle Union has fans laughing at these videos that she shared on her social media account. Check out her recent post and message!

Gaby had fans choosing the version that they like best in the comments, and people hopped in the section and left all kinds of messages there.

Gabrielle Union just praised the funniest woman in the game. Check out the message that she shared on her social media account below.

‘Today’s #WCW is one of the funniest women in the game and is bursting with talent: @therealmoworldwide. I was lucky enough to work alongside her while filming Almost Christmas + Two Can Play That Game, and she kept the set alive with her energy and spirit. Her talent is versatile and immense, which was demonstrated when she played Ma Rainey in Bessie. I am a better woman for knowing her. Let us lift her up in the light of goodness and hold her there,’ Gabrielle captioned her post.

