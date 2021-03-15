Foreigners raise holdings of U.S. Treasuries for second month in January: data By Reuters

© Reuters. A sign marks the U.S Treasury Department in Washington
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries rose for a second straight month in January, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Monday.
Foreign investors held $7.119 trillion in Treasuries in January, up from $7.07 trillion the previous month. Japan’s holdings, the largest non-U.S. holder of Treasuries, rose to $1.276 trillion in January, from $1.251 trillion in December 2020.
