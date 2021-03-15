First humanoid robot-created NFT to drop on March 23 By BTC Peers



First humanoid robot-created NFT to drop on March 23



Beyond NBA stars, artists, and hungry collectors, a robot has also joined the NFT train. Hanson Robotics and iv gallery have revealed that they will be launching a series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) based on the artwork from an AI-powered humanoid robot, Sophia the Robot.

Considering the current hype around NFT offerings, it is possible that the offering could sell out in a few minutes. Sophia the Robot already has a large social media following, with an appearance on “Tonight Show.” That being said, the NFTs are expected to drop on March 23, 2021, on the Nifty Gateway platform.

The work is made possible through collaboration between Sophia and artist Andrea Bonaceto. With the help of AI and neural networks, the robot was able to study the work of Bonaceto, before proceeding to publish her own compositions.

Everyone is trying to cash in on the NFT craze. Sophia the Robot’s offering is just one in thousands, if not millions of recent NFTs flooding the marketplace. As reported by BTC PEERS, American comic book company, DC Comics, announced the set of its own Batman collectibles. Meanwhile, an artist such as Beeple already raked in over $69 million from the sales of his collection of art as an NFT.

Continue reading on BTC Peers