First humanoid robot-created NFT to drop on March 23 By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

First humanoid robot-created NFT to drop on March 23

Beyond NBA stars, artists, and hungry collectors, a robot has also joined the NFT train. Hanson Robotics and iv gallery have revealed that they will be launching a series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) based on the artwork from an AI-powered humanoid robot, Sophia the Robot.

Considering the current hype around NFT offerings, it is possible that the offering could sell out in a few minutes. Sophia the Robot already has a large social media following, with an appearance on “Tonight Show.” That being said, the NFTs are expected to drop on March 23, 2021, on the Nifty Gateway platform.

The work is made possible through collaboration between Sophia and artist Andrea Bonaceto. With the help of AI and neural networks, the robot was able to study the work of Bonaceto, before proceeding to publish her own compositions.

Everyone is trying to cash in on the NFT craze. Sophia the Robot’s offering is just one in thousands, if not millions of recent NFTs flooding the marketplace. As reported by BTC PEERS, American comic book company, DC Comics, announced the set of its own Batman collectibles. Meanwhile, an artist such as Beeple already raked in over $69 million from the sales of his collection of art as an NFT.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR