Fiona Apple Skips Grammy Awards to ‘Stay Sober’

The ‘Shameika’ singer, who wins in two categories at the 63rd annual awards show, divulges that she doesn’t feel safe ‘to be in that kind of exposure, scrutiny [and] comparison to people.’

Fiona Apple spilled on the reason why she skipped the 2021 Grammy Awards. The “Shameika” songstress, who won in two categories at the 63rd annual awards show, revealed that she did not attend the biggest night in music in order for her to “stay sober.”

The 43-year-old singer-songwriter made the revelation in an Instagram video shared by filmmaker and friend Zelda Hallman. In the Saturday, March 13 post, she first explained, “I’m not gonna be at the Grammys. It’s not because I’m trying to protest even though I have problems with the Grammys.”

“It’s just really because I don’t want to be on national television,” she went on. “I’m just not made for that kind of stuff. I wanna stay sober and I can’t do that sober. It doesn’t feel safe to me to be in that kind of exposure, scrutiny [and] comparison to people.”

Despite skipping the coveted event, the “Criminal” singer hoped “everybody who is into the Grammys has a wonderful time watching them and a wonderful time enjoying all the performances.” She further noted, “And, I hope the people who want to win, win.”

Fiona won Best Rock Performance for “Shameika” and Best Alternative Music Album for “Fetch the Bolt Cutters” at the Premiere Ceremony of the 2021 Grammys. She, however, lost to Brittany Howard in the Best Rock Song category.

Aside from speaking about the Grammys, Fiona also urged fans to sign a petition to keep virtual courts access open. “What really, really is undeniably important is the transparency in the courtrooms and for that reason, I want to ask anybody who’s looking at this to please sign this petition to keep the virtual access open for court watchers,” she pleaded in her video.

“Specifically for PG [Prince George] County, Maryland which is the court-watching group that I’m part of,” she added. “They’re trying to shut us out and you gotta question it like why are you trying to shut us out? What don’t you want us to see?”