Find Out Matt James’ Final Decision

One of the remaining ladies, Rachael and Michelle, is sent home while crying after the leading man of the current season of the ABC show admits to her that he doesn’t share the same feelings with her.

The finale of Matt James‘ “The Bachelor” season is finally here! Airing on Monday, March 15, the episode saw Matt making a final decision between the remaining ladies, Rachael and Michelle. He first brought Michelle to meet his mom, Patty James, and brother, John James.

During the reunion, Michelle opened up about her last relationship which she described “unhealthy.” John told Michelle that Matt seemed to be “in a good place” with her, while Patty loved that Michelle was sharing her feelings about Matt. She eventually gave Michelle a stamp of approval, telling Matt that Michelle “couldn’t have been sweeter and easier to be around.”

Later, it was time for Rachael to meet Matt’s family. John noticed the strong connection between Matt and Rachael right away, while Patty loved how confident the pair in being themselves around each other. Rachael tried to convince Patty that she was ready to get engaged to Matt. The two got emotional when talking about Rachael’s potential future with Matt.

Patty thought both Rachael and Michelle were “amazing.” However, she wanted her son to be careful when it comes to saying the word “love.” That made Matt start to doubt whether or not he was ready for an engagement.

Later, Matt and Michelle went to have their final date. While Michelle was certain that she wanted a future with Matt, the latter was still unsure. He was unable to shake off his doubts and he decided to end his relationship during the night portion of the date.

“I’m sitting there last night thinking about these next steps and I’m just like…having doubts. I shouldn’t be having doubts about that. We’re a day or two away,” he told Michelle. “This is the first time I’ve felt anything outside of wanting to be with you forever and having any doubt in my mind at this point, for me, is just scary. I’ve been pushing through that feeling today and trying to get there because of how I feel about you and what I know it could look like with you. I think the easy thing for me to do is tell you what you want to hear.”

Michelle started crying before she asked, “I just want clarity on what this actually is or how you’re actually feeling. Am I supposed to fight for you? Tell me where you’re at, actually.” To that, Matt responded, “I don’t think I can get there with you.”

Rachael was supposed to have a final date with Matt, but he canceled at the last minute because he “needs some time.” Matt later was seen meeting Neil Lane to check out engagement rings. He went with a pear-shaped engagement ring. The next day, Matt sent an apology note to Rachael. He also invited Rachael to the final rose ceremony.

“Everything I came here looking for, I found in you,” Matt told Rachael in the final rose ceremony. “It’s scary to think about because I want to be everything to you. I want to be everything for you that my dad wasn’t to my mom. The easy thing for me to do would be to brush those feelings and emotions off and make you happy by proposing to you today. I couldn’t live with myself if I put you through what my mom went through. I’ve seen what rushing into a proposal or marriage can do in my family and it’s ugly. It’s not something I want for us. That’s why I can’t propose to you today.”

However, Matt quickly clarified, “That doesn’t mean I want to lose you. When I think about the life I want to live, I think about living that life with you. I want to leave here with you. The truth is that I love you. I want to make sure my love is enough for you.” Rachael was happy enough with that so she accepted his final rose.