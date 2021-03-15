Every Single Celebrity Who Caught Coronavirus

From Doja Cat to Jim Parsons, here’s every single celeb who caught the coronavirus.

1.

Khloe Kardashian


E! / Keeping Up with the Kardashians / youtube.com

What it was like for her: She said it was really bad for a couple days. Her symptoms were vomiting, chills, a “crazy” headache, and a cough that burned.

2.

Grimes


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

What it was like for her: She posted on Instagram that she was “weirdly enjoying the Dayquil fever dream.”

3.

Doja Cat:

What it was like for her: She told Capital XTRA, “It was a four-day symptom freak out, but I’m fine now.”

4.

Neil Patrick Harris


Bruce Glikas / WireImage / Getty Images

What it was like for him: He told Today, “It happened very early, like late March, early April. We were doing our best before, and I thought I had the flu, and I didn’t want to be paranoid about it. And then I lost my sense of taste and smell, which was a big indicator, so we holed up.”

5.

Jim Parsons


NBC / Getty Images

What it was like for him: He had a mild to medium case, but said it stuck around for a month to six weeks. He also lost his sense of taste and smell.

9.

Mel Gibson


Jean-baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

What it was like for him: His rep told People, “He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital. He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies.”

11.

Patrick Ewing


Adam Bettcher / Getty Images

What it was like for him: He told ABC7 Sports, “Yes, I was afraid. But I thought the nurses and doctors did an outstanding job of keeping my spirits high and my body was able to fight through it.”

12.

Jack Nicklaus


Andy Lyons / Getty Images

What it was like for him: Jack told CBS, “It didn’t last very long, and we were very, very fortunate, very lucky.”

15.

Prince Charles

The Prince of Wales also spoke to staff about losing his sense of taste and smell when he had #coronavirus and said he is still feeling the effects of the virus now. Many weeks later.

What it was like for him: He felt the effects of the virus for weeks. He also lost his sense of taste and smell.

16.

Andrea Bocelli


Piero Cruciatti / Getty Images

What it was like for him: He told ET, “We (his family) were fortunate enough to have a swift and full recovery by the end of March.”

18.

Tony Shalhoub


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

20.

Boris Johnson


Peter Summers / Getty Images

What it was like for him: He was hospitalized and had to be moved to intensive care.

22.

Pink


Valerie Macon / Getty Images

What it was like for her: She told Ellen, “At a certain point, maybe around March 18, March 19, March 20, when (her son’s) fever was staying and going up, I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn’t breathe.”

23.

Todd Chrisley


Danielle Del Valle / Getty Images

What it was like for him: He said on his podcast via E!, “Can we talk about this bitch called corona? I have been battling corona for three weeks. I was in the hospital for four-and-a-half days, fever between 100 to 103 and it has been the sickest I have ever been on this earth.”

24.

John Taylor from Duran Duran


facebook.com

What it was like for him: He described it as a “‘turbo-charged flu.”

25.

Chris Cuomo


Cindy Ord / Getty Images

What it was like for him: He said “the beast comes at night,” referring to how his fever would increase every night.

28.

George Stephanopoulos

Good news for me and my family. Last week I tested positive for Covid antibodies, confirming I cleared the virus after weeks without symptoms. I’ve also signed up for a clinical trial to donate my blood plasma and expect to make the donation in the coming weeks

What it was like for him: He said on GMA, “I’m one of those cases that are basically asymptomatic. I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath. I’m feeling great.”

29.

Jeremih


Mindy Small / FilmMagic

What it was like for him: He was in the ICU and put on a ventilator, but is doing better now.

31.

Idris Elba

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic.

What it was like for him: “It sucks.”

32.

Kevin Durant


Mike Stobe / Getty Images

What it was like for him: He told the Washington Post, “I’m alive. That’s it. That’s all I can tell you. I’m good.”

36.

Nev Schulman


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

What it was like for him: He wrote about his symptoms on Instagram, “For over three weeks, my constant fatigue, headaches and difficulty breathing was awful and the stress of wondering if my symptoms would worsen was horrifying. Thank God my condition improved and our kids didn’t get sick and we were able to safely quarantine.”

37.

The lead singer of Cascada

41.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

42.

Bad Bunny


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

What it was like for him: He had to cancel his appearance at the American Music Awards because he had a positive test.

43.

Richard Schiff


Gregg Deguire / Getty Images

What it was like for him: He was hospitalized and put on oxygen, steroids, and Remdesivir.

44.

Ben Platt


Getty Images

What it was like for him: He said “It was like an awful flu that lingered for three weeks or so.”

45.

One of the guys from Florida Georgia Line

46.

Hugh Grant


Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

What it was like for him: He told Stephen Colbert, “It started as a very strange syndrome where I kept breaking into a terrible sweat, like a poncho of sweat. It was embarrassing. Then my eyeballs felt about three sizes too big and a felt like this enormous man, like Harvey Weinstein, was sitting on my chest. Then I was walking down the street and was like I couldn’t smell a damn thing.”

47.

Charlie Hunnam


Cindy Ord / Getty Images

What it was like for him: He told Jimmy Kimmel, “It wasn’t particularly acute, I just lost my sense of taste and smell for about 10 days, and had a little bit of fatigue.”

48.

Stephen Amell


Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images

What it was like for him: He said on the Inside Of You podcast (via EW), “For two nights, I was up every couple of hours vacillating between freezing cold and boiling hot.” He also lost his appetite and as a result of that, 15 pounds.

50.

Prince William


Pool New / Reuters

What it was like for him: The BBC reported he contracted the virus in April.

51.

J Balvin


Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

What it was like for him: In a pre-recorded acceptance speech for an award he said he “got it bad.”

52.

Cristiano Ronaldo


Jonathan Moscrop / Getty Images

53.

Trey Songz


Prince Williams / WireImage / Getty Images

54.

Robert Pattinson


Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

55.

Kevin Hart


Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

56.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

What it was like for him: He said in an Instagram video that it was one of the most challenging and difficult things he had to endure as a family.

57.

Gwyneth Paltrow


Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

What it was like for her: Gwyn said she got it in February. “I had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog,” she said on her website Goop.

58.

Shawn Johnson


Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

What it was like for her: She got the virus when she was pregnant and said she had a mild case.

59.

Michael Sheen

I’ve spent the last few weeks laid low by COVID. It’s been very difficult &amp; quite scary. On #InternationalWomensDay I want to thank all the incredible women-Anna, Mum, Lily, Joanne, my friends &amp; all the women I am lucky enough to have support me who’ve helped me through this. ❤️


Twitter: @michaelsheen

What it was like for him: Apparently he has been battling it for a “difficult” and “scary” few weeks.

60.

Jon Gosselin


Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

What it was like for him: He told Dr. Oz he was hospitalized and on oxygen.

61.

Trisha Yearwood


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

What it was like for her: Her husband Garth Brooks said Trisha tested positive while he was still testing negative. She was experiencing symptoms but doing better.

62.

Dave Chappelle


Sean Rayford / Getty Images

What it was like for him: His rep told TMZ he was showing no symptoms but tested positive for the virus.

64.

Andy Murray


Defodi Images / Getty Images

What it was like for him: He tested positive before the Australian Open in January.

65.

Michael Strahan

So great to hear from @michaelstrahan this morning ❤️ We miss you and are so happy to hear that you are on the road to recovery!

What it was like for him: Michael told GMA he was quarantining and hydrating to ultimately get back to work. He said, “You don’t want Covid.”

67.

JoJo Siwa


Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

What it was like for her: JoJo’s whole family got it. She said on Instagram, “We had headaches, we were tired, and we had shortness of breath. We had all the things. All my family actually lost their taste and smell, but all have it back. But I never did.”

68.

Nick Cannon


Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images

What it was like for him: Nick had to take a break from hosting The Masked Singer because of his positive diagnosis.

70.

Alex Morgan


Icon Sportswire / Getty Images

What it was like for her: She said she contracted the virus over the Christmas holidays while spending time with her family.

71.

Sharon Osbourne


Cbs Photo Archive / Getty Images

What it was like for her: She said she got it in December and was briefly hospitalized.

72.

Chloe Bennet


Handout / Getty Images

What it was like for her: She said she had a high fever and was unable to breathe.

73.

Gloria Estefan


Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

What it was like for her: Gloria said on Instagram that her poor chef was the victim. “My poor chef was the victim of me telling her that the chicken that she made me tasted like nothing,” she said.

74.

Angela Kinsey


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

What it was like for her: She posted on Instagram that she “really tried to quarantine and not get it.”

75.

Shemar Moore


Cbs Photo Archive / Getty Images

What it was like for him: He said on Instagram, “I have to accept test results… I feel fine now… but I have to be responsible!!!! My Xmas n New Years is clearly not gonna be the best… my last year and a half has not been the best… but I WILL BE OKAY!!!!”

77.

Nancy Grace


Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

What it was like for her: Nancy and her entire family tested positive in December.

78.

Kristen Stewart


Kurt Krieger – Corbis / Getty Images

What it was like for her: Aubrey Plaza “accidentally” revealed that Kristen caught the virus on set while filming Happiest Endings.

79.

Rosie Perez


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

What it was like for her: She told UPROXX she contracted it on a flight in 2019 to Bangkok.

