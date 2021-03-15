European shares rise as Danone, Flutter Entertainment jump

Article content

European stocks rose on Monday, helped by gains in French food company Danone and betting firm Flutter Entertainment, with optimism about a strong economic rebound calming concerns about quickening inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6%, inching closer to a record peak set last year, with travel and leisure , automakers and food & beverage sectors among the top gainers.

Danone jumped 4.9% after the company’s board ousted chairman and chief executive Emmanuel Faber due to growing pressure from shareholders. Its stock was on course to post its biggest percentage gain in more than four months.

Flutter gained 6.4% to the top of UK’s FTSE 100 index after the betting group said it was considering listing a small shareholding of its U.S. FanDuel business.

The STOXX 600 index is less than 2% away from its all-time high, but trading has been volatile on worries that a rise in inflation could pressure central banks to put a lid on easy money, which is vital for economic recovery.

Rising bond yields have weighed on highly valued growth sectors such as technology, while driving gains in economically sensitive pockets in the market, like banks, energy and automakers.

“There’s some big rotation going on, and what we’re seeing is really a lot of churn with regards to growth and value,” said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.