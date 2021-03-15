Ethereum to hit $2500 this week, co-founder of Moonrock Capital says By BTC Peers



Ethereum to hit $2500 this week, co-founder of Moonrock Capital says



While broke its previous all-time high of $58,500 over the weekend, is still struggling to retest $2,000. However, Simon Dedic, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Moonrock Capital, believes that things will change for the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency this week.

Dedic predicts that Ethereum will hit $2,500 this week. He made the statement on Twitter two days ago, at a time when intraday prices were around $1943. However, as of press time, the digital asset was trading at $1866.

$ETH will go to 2500 next week and is going to take all alts with it. — Simon Dedic (@scoinaldo) March 13, 2021

Dedic is not the only one who is bullish on Ethereum. Crypto analyst and influencer Carl Martin also shared his positive sentiments on Twitter. In his case, he backed his claims with technical analysis.