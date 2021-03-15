Ethereum moves to pacify disgruntled miners with proposed EIP-3368 By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Ethereum moves to pacify disgruntled miners with proposed EIP-3368

Following agitations from miners to redirect hash power to an anti-1559 pool, developers have proposed an Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 3368, which aims to finally put an end to the worries of miners.

As reported by BTC PEERS, several miners of the Ethereum network expressed their displeasure over the upcoming gas-saving solution, EIP-1559. To prove the extent of their dissatisfaction, some miners decided to redirect their computational power to Ethermine for 51 hours, beginning on April 1.

To quell the rising tension, Ethereum devs are proposing EIP-3368. The proposal was shared by Tim Beiko on Twitter two days ago. Beiko dubbed the proposal a “miners counter-proposal.” Instead of rolling out a gas-saving solution that could potentially reduce the earnings of miners significantly, Beiko is proposing that block miners’ block reward is increased from 2 ETH to 3 ETH. This will then be gradually decreased over the next two years until it reaches 1 ETH per block.

The team believes that the move will give miners enough time to sell their machines as the network transitions to a Proof-of-Stake algorithm. Furthermore, it would help lower the potential for a possible 51% attack.

Commenting on the issue, the team wrote:

This approach offers a higher level of confidence and published schedule of yield while allowing mining participants time to gracefully repurpose/sell their hardware. This greatly increases ethereum’s PoW security by keeping incentives aligned to ethereum and not being force projected to the highest bidder.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR