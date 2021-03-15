Erica Mena Drops Her Clothes And Poses For The ‘Gram Following Safaree Split

Erica Mena dropped her clothes and posed for the ‘gram after breaking up with Safaree. Check out her post below.

‘🌅Loving my @ancientcosmetics tropical pineapple natural body oils. Follow @ancientcosmetics’ Erica captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘at some point in yall rich lives yall gotta stop doing it for the gram sis. now that u and ya hubby ain’t seeing eye to eye, you wanna post stuff like this.’

A follower posted this: ‘Too much… We don’t need to see this,’ and another follower posted this message: ‘She’s beautiful, but her attitude is disgusting.’

A lot of people said that her posing nude is one of the reasons for which Safaree wanted a divorce.

A follower said: ‘Or should we be ok with showing our bodies to the world even if we are married. A great debate,’ and someone else posted this: ‘If this was an exposed/leaked picture/nude, you’d be all over it. But a woman is taking control of her body, and now it’s too much.’

Someone said: ‘Smh? No class, so when a woman breaks up with her man, that’s is what she does ?’

Someone else said: ‘Is the only way to make $$? What happened to class and dignity! I’m sorry, I’m old school…’

A follower said: ‘I think you should not post naked if safari doesn’t want you too.’

Erica Mena made a lot of fans excited when she dropped a new message on her social media account. But some people were pretty upset with her following the announcement. Check out what’s this all about below.

‘Nashville! March 27 I’m coming to town with my girls. I can’t wait to party and celebrate life again with you all. Safely!!! I’m LIVE at Willie B’s,’ Erica said.

Erica shared another photo in which she is flaunting her beauty, and fans are in awe.