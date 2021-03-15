EOS Falls 10% In Selloff By Investing.com



EOS Falls 10% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $3.7758 by 03:23 (07:23 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, down 10.25% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since February 23.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $3.6340B, or 0.21% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $3.7758 to $4.0332 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a stagnation in value, as it only moved 1.48%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.4765B or 2.01% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3.6778 to $4.3861 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 83.57% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $57,583.6 on the Investing.com Index, down 5.52% on the day.

was trading at $1,786.08 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 5.77%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,083.8653B or 61.88% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $207.1349B or 11.83% of the total cryptocurrency market value.