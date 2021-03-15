Endgame’ Directors Pass Highest-Grossing Movie of All Time Baton Back to ‘Avatar’

WENN/Sheri Determan

Joe and Anthony Russo applaud James Cameron after his 2009 sci-fi epic reclaimed its global box office title by earning an estimated total of $2.81 billion from its weekend relaunch.

“Avengers: Endgame” filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo have bowed down to fellow director James Cameron after his “Avatar” blockbuster reclaimed the title as the highest-grossing movie release in global box office history.

The final “The Avengers” movie previously knocked “Avatar” off the top spot in July, 2019, but on Saturday, March 13, the 2009 sci-fi epic edged past “Endgame”‘s $2.79 billion takings to retake pole position, thanks to its re-release in China to help boost the box office amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

By Sunday, “Avatar” had grossed $21.1 million (£15 million) from its weekend relaunch, taking its estimated total takings to $2.81 billion, and the Russo Brothers took to social media to applaud the massive achievement by sharing a piece of artwork which merged Marvel’s “Avengers” logo with that of “Avatar”.

“Passing the gauntlet back to you… @JamesCameron,” they captioned the post. “Thanks for the beautiful art @Bosslogic.”

Marvel Studios bosses also marked the occasion by tweeting, “Congratulations to @JimCameron , [producer] @JonLandau , and ALL of Na’vi Nation [‘Avatar’ fans] for reclaiming the box office crown!”

Referencing an Iron Man/Tony Stark quote in “Endgame”, they added, “We love you 3000. @OfficialAvatar.”

Cameron has since reposted Marvel’s congratulatory note, replying with a blue heart emoji.

James Cameron sent love to Marvel Studios for applauding ‘Avatar’ box office feat.

Meanwhile, “Avatar” bosses have expressed their gratitude to movie-goers for their continued support of the franchise as they await the release of the long-anticipated sequel next year (2022).

“Irayo [thank you] to our fans in China for coming out to see “Avatar” on the big screen this weekend!” they tweeted. “This crown belongs to Na’vi Nation – it couldn’t have happened without you.”