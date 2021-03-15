Elon Musk’s latest canine-themed tweet didn’t pump Dogecoin as much as SHIB By Cointelegraph

Elon Musk’s latest canine-themed tweet didn’t pump Dogecoin as much as SHIB
Though the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) surged over the weekend to surpass $0.06 again, this time another token based on a cuddly canine benefited from the hype around Elon Musk’s social media posts.
In a Saturday night tweet, the Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO said he would be getting a Shiba Inu dog for his household. The dog — whose breed is native to Japan — was at the center of the popular meme on which Dogecoin was based in 2013. The meme features the dog looking into the camera with a seemingly confused expression as floating text represents its inner monologue.
