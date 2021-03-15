Electronic music pioneer Aphex Twin sells NFT for $127K in Ether By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Electronic music legend Aphex Twin is the latest artist to join the ongoing non-fungible token mania in the music industry.

Richard D. James, popularly known as Aphex Twin, officially announced his own NFT release on major NFT platform Foundation on Saturday.