Eight teams in contact with Jets about trade for Sam Darnold

The New York Jets still aren’t sure what they’ll do at quarterback for the 2021 season. However, they’re expected to select a QB with the second-overall pick in the draft, making Sam Darnold expendable.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, eight teams have contacted the Jets about a trade for Darnold. It’s unclear which teams are interested.

“Status quo on the Sam Darnold front, with Darnold likely to be the next QB domino to fall,” Breer writes. “So what I told you last week stands: Eight teams have been in contact with the Jets about Darnold, and the team would like to see Wilson and Fields throw live at theit pro days before making a final call, but has relayed some flexibility on that to other teams. What kind of deal would get it done? My guess would be maybe something north of what Arizona got for Josh Rosen in 2019 (that was a two and a five).”

Darnold has not lived up to the hype since being selected by the Jets third overall in 2018. However, Jets general manager Joe Douglas believes the 23-year-old is “an extremely talented player” and said he has “no doubt” Darnold will reach his “outstanding potential.”

Despite several poor performances since entering the league, there is still belief among executives that Darnold is a starting quarterback, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

If Darnold is traded this offseason, it will be interesting to see if a new offense and change of scenery will benefit him in the long run. Former Jets QB Mark Sanchez certainly thinks it will.