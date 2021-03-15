Dutch logistics giant to operate baggage service at Badgery’s Creek Airport

Waiting around at a luggage carousel for a glimpse of your bag will soon be a thing of the past, thanks to new technology coming to Sydney’s second international airport.

Dutch logistics giant Vanderlande have won the right to operate the baggage services at Badgery’s Creek Airport and plan to make lost bags a thing of the past.

“It’s like comparing a go-kart to a Tesla,” Western Sydney Airport CEO Simon Hickey said.

“From an app you’ll be able to tell when your bags are going to turn up, when they’re going to be picked up.

“Other airports have baggage handling systems that were designed and constructed 50 years ago.

“This really brings us into a modern era.”

Vanderlande beat three other providers to win the contract for the yet-to-be-built facility at Badgerys Creek.

The 1800-hectare airport celebrated reaching the halfway point of the mammoth earth-moving phase last week.

When operational, bags will be digitally tagged and traced from check-in through to baggage claim.

Federal minister Paul Fletcher says this will end one of travel’s biggest stresses.

“Having your baggage lost will be a thing of the past”, the minister said.

“This will be world-leading technology and capability.

“People can expect it will be quicker and easier than baggage handling in Australia’s existing airport.”

Technology will play a crucial role in travellers’ experience.

“It’s going to allow us to do modern things”, Mr Hickey said.

“This system is in 12 of the top 20 airports in the world.”