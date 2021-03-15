Dubai’s Nakheel eyes district cooling assets sale -sources

Article content

DUBAI — Dubai state developer Nakheel is considering the sale of its district cooling assets, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as real estate companies in the United Arab Emirates sell assets amid the coronavirus downturn.

Nakheel, the developer of the emirate’s palm-shaped islands, has hired financial advisory Synergy Consulting to manage the process, said two of the sources who declined to be named as the matter was not public.

Nakheel declined to comment and Synergy did not respond to a request for comment.

Dubai-listed National Central Cooling Co (Tabreed) and Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp (Empower) have expressed interest in Nakheel’s deal, the sources said.

Tabreed said in a statement, that as a listed company it cannot comment on market rumors or speculation. Empower did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

One of the sources said the deal, which could be valued at around one billion dirhams ($272 million), is structured as a 30-year concession agreement.

District cooling firms deliver chilled water through insulated pipes to offices, as well as to industrial and residential buildings.

Nakheel’s district cooling assets include 20 units around Dubai with a total capacity of 100,000 to 120,000 tonnes of refrigeration.