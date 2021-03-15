Drew Brees joining NBC Sports as NFL, Notre Dame analyst

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees announced his retirement from the NFL on Sunday. On Monday, he revealed the next step in his career.

Brees announced on “Today” that he’s joining NBC Sports as a studio analyst for Football Night in America and a game analyst for NBC’s coverage of Notre Dame football.

He will also be working Super Bowl LVI and the Olympics.

“I’m part of the team now, a new team,” Brees said. “I’m excited about that journey. I’m excited to stay very closely connected with the game of football, it’s been such an important part of my life. “I continue to be able to talk about it, show a passion for it, and be able to bring my kids along for the ride there as well, and let them be part of those special moments.”

Brees reportedly agreed to the deal with NBC in April 2020, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. He chose NBC over ESPN.

The 42-year-old retires as the NFL’s all-time leading passer with 80,358 yards, and he’s second all-time with 571 touchdown passes. He led the Saints to their first, and only, Super Bowl title in SB XLIV in 2010.