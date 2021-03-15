Dollar firm amid U.S. yield spike; bitcoin hovers around $60,000

By
Matilda Colman
Author of the article:

Reuters

Kevin Buckland and Sagarika Jaisinghani

TOKYO — The U.S. dollar held firm on

Monday after bouncing off a one-week low last week, supported by

a spike in benchmark Treasury yields to more-than-one-year highs

as inflation fears continued to smolder.

Bitcoin hovered around $60,000 after surging to a

record high of $61,781.83 over the weekend. Reuters reported on

Monday that India will push ahead on a proposal to ban

cryptocurrencies, in a potential blow to millions of investors

piling into the red-hot asset class.

The greenback rose 0.1% against the yen to 109.125 yen

, drifting near its highest since June 2020. The euro was

largely flat at $1.19485 after rising last week for the

first time in three weeks.

Market participants have grown wary in recent weeks that

massive fiscal stimulus and pent-up consumer demand could lead

to a jump in inflation as expanding vaccination campaigns bring

an end to lockdowns.

“The base scenario is that you see the economic recovery

continuing and the vaccine roll-out keeps going and the

infection situation improves,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief

currency strategist at Mizuho Securities.

“Both the dollar and Treasury yields are on the uptrend and

there’s no big change in that view. The dollar is especially

likely to firm against the yen and the euro in the near term,

but it doesn’t strengthen necessarily against the commodity

currencies because commodity prices are rising.”

U.S. producer prices had their biggest annual gain in nearly

2-1/2 years, data showed on Friday, while the country’s economy

is set to get a massive shot in the arm from President Joe

Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

Focus this week will be on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s

two-day policy meeting although expectations are running low for

the central bank to announce major policy changes. The Bank of

Japan is also set to hold its policy meeting later in the week.

The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency

against six major peers, held around 91.697 in Monday’s Asia

session after climbing from near a one-week low of 91.364 at the

end of last week.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were at

1.6320% on Monday, close to Friday’s top of 1.6420%.

The greenback has also been supported by a paring of bets

for its decline, with speculators cutting net short positions to

the lowest since mid-November in the week ended March 9.

The Australian dollar – viewed widely as a liquid

proxy for risk appetite – fell 0.2% to $0.77465, extending

Friday’s 0.4% loss.

The Canadian dollar was largely flat, after earlier

strengthening to C$1.2455 for the first time in three years. On

Friday, a bigger-than-expected domestic jobs gain supported the

view that the Bank of Canada would reduce quantitative easing

purchases next month.

Bitcoin was up about 2% at $60,205.56 after more than

doubling in value this year.

India’s potential ban on cryptocurrencies comes just as

bitcoin and its rivals gained credibility following endorsements

from big investors such as BlackRock Inc and corporate

leaders including Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk and Twitter

Inc’s Jack Dorsey.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0340 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1953 $1.1953 -0.01% -2.18% +1.1968 +1.1943

Dollar/Yen 109.1250 109.0200 +0.14% +5.69% +109.1900 +108.9300

Euro/Yen 130.43 130.29 +0.11% +2.77% +130.4500 +130.2800

Dollar/Swiss 0.9290 0.9296 -0.04% +5.04% +0.9298 +0.9278

Sterling/Dollar 1.3926 1.3970 -0.32% +1.93% +1.3948 +1.3919

Dollar/Canadian 1.2476 1.2475 +0.05% -1.99% +1.2480 +1.2455

Aussie/Dollar 0.7748 0.7758 -0.14% +0.71% +0.7775 +0.7744

NZ 0.7198 0.7177 +0.29% +0.24% +0.7216 +0.7180

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo and Sagarika Jaisinghani

in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

