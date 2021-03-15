Dollar firm amid U.S. yield spike; bitcoin hovers around $60,000

there’s no big change in that view. The dollar is especially

“Both the dollar and Treasury yields are on the uptrend and

continuing and the vaccine roll-out keeps going and the

“The base scenario is that you see the economic recovery

an end to lockdowns.

to a jump in inflation as expanding vaccination campaigns bring

massive fiscal stimulus and pent-up consumer demand could lead

Market participants have grown wary in recent weeks that

first time in three weeks.

largely flat at $1.19485 after rising last week for the

, drifting near its highest since June 2020. The euro was

The greenback rose 0.1% against the yen to 109.125 yen

piling into the red-hot asset class.

cryptocurrencies, in a potential blow to millions of investors

Monday that India will push ahead on a proposal to ban

record high of $61,781.83 over the weekend. Reuters reported on

Bitcoin hovered around $60,000 after surging to a

as inflation fears continued to smolder.

a spike in benchmark Treasury yields to more-than-one-year highs

Monday after bouncing off a one-week low last week, supported by

TOKYO — The U.S. dollar held firm on

likely to firm against the yen and the euro in the near term,

but it doesn’t strengthen necessarily against the commodity

currencies because commodity prices are rising.”

U.S. producer prices had their biggest annual gain in nearly

2-1/2 years, data showed on Friday, while the country’s economy

is set to get a massive shot in the arm from President Joe

Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

Focus this week will be on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s

two-day policy meeting although expectations are running low for

the central bank to announce major policy changes. The Bank of

Japan is also set to hold its policy meeting later in the week.

The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency

against six major peers, held around 91.697 in Monday’s Asia

session after climbing from near a one-week low of 91.364 at the

end of last week.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were at

1.6320% on Monday, close to Friday’s top of 1.6420%.

The greenback has also been supported by a paring of bets

for its decline, with speculators cutting net short positions to

the lowest since mid-November in the week ended March 9.

The Australian dollar – viewed widely as a liquid

proxy for risk appetite – fell 0.2% to $0.77465, extending

Friday’s 0.4% loss.

The Canadian dollar was largely flat, after earlier

strengthening to C$1.2455 for the first time in three years. On

Friday, a bigger-than-expected domestic jobs gain supported the

view that the Bank of Canada would reduce quantitative easing