Dispute between bricklayers and stucco appliers to delay construction of new homes in Ontario’s red-hot property market

Article content A labour union dispute between bricklayers and stucco appliers is delaying construction of new homes in Ontario and could spark another surge in home prices amid tight supply due to COVID-19 restrictions. Home builders alleged bricklayer members of Local 183 of the Labourers International Union of North America were refusing to work if non-union stucco contractors were on the same job site, according to an Ontario Labour Relations Board ruling this month. Michael DeGasperis, President and CEO of Arista Homes Ltd. in Concord, just north of Toronto, said home builders accept that stucco workers be members of a union. But preferably not Local 183 because he said they’re more expensive than another union, Local 1891 of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades. “It doesn’t look like it’s going to be resolved anytime soon,” DeGasperis said by phone Monday. “This is an ongoing thing and it’s just starting to heat up.”

Article content Cesar Rodrigues, Local 183 sector co-ordinator for bricklaying and masonry, declined to comment when reached by phone Monday. Seven other union leadership members didn’t reply to emails. The union switchboard didn’t appear to be functioning Monday. The dispute stems from a provision triggered last summer in Local 183’s collective bargaining with the home builders that requires stucco workers on jobs be part of the union, according to the board hearing. The board ruled that while Local 183 didn’t strike, it did threaten an unlawful strike. The board ordered the union to cease and desist its efforts holding up the bricklayers from finishing work. Board chairman Bernard Fishbein also suggested there was nothing preventing the union from filing a grievance. Now, some builders are requesting more labour board hearings and starting court cases to force Local 183 to co-operate, DeGasperis said. “We’re going to have to see what kind of resolutions come out of those,” he said. “We are confident that we are going to beat them, both at the Labour Relations Board and in the courts.” At issue is some 4,000 homes under construction across the Greater Toronto Area, of which Arista has about 10 per cent, and the added cost of using union stucco workers. He estimated they could add $5,000 to $20,000 to the cost of a house depending on the job size and the union. Using Local 1891 might cost 10 per cent more than non-union workers while Local 183 as much as 50 per cent more, he said.

Article content Other construction companies named in the board hearing included Regal Crest Homes, Aspen Ridge, Deco Homes, Sorbara Homes, Fernbrook Homes, CountryWide Homes and Mattamy Homes. The provincial home-construction industry needs to build 75,000 new homes a year over the next 24 years just to keep up with demand, but is short 12,000 units per year, according to the the Residential Construction Council of Ontario. “This is happening at a time when the industry has been declared an essential service by government and we are struggling to keep pace with the demand for new housing in the face of COVID-19-related challenges,” council president Richard Lyall, said Monday. “Thousands of homes will not be completed on time.” Toronto was ranked the 5th least affordable housing market in a study released last month by the Winnipeg-based Frontier Centre for Public Policy and the Urban Reform Institute of Houston. It followed Auckland, Sydney, Vancouver and Hong Kong as most expensive.

