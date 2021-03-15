Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.93% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.93%
Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.
At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 0.93%.
The best performers of the session on the were GN Store Nord (CSE:), which rose 2.61% or 12.1 points to trade at 475.1 at the close. Meanwhile, ISS A/S (CSE:) added 2.56% or 3.10 points to end at 124.25 and Demant A/S (CSE:) was up 2.42% or 6.1 points to 257.7 in late trade.
The worst performers of the session were Rockwool International B (CSE:), which fell 2.00% or 50 points to trade at 2450 at the close. Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) declined 0.68% or 8.0 points to end at 1165.0 and Pandora A/S (CSE:) was down 0.52% or 3.4 points to 650.4.
Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 68 to 67 and 24 ended unchanged.
Crude oil for April delivery was down 0.46% or 0.30 to $65.31 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May fell 0.59% or 0.41 to hit $68.81 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract rose 0.54% or 9.25 to trade at $1729.05 a troy ounce.
USD/DKK was up 0.26% to 6.2370, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4364.
The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.21% at 91.865.
