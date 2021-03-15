Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.93% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.93%

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 0.93%.

The best performers of the session on the were GN Store Nord (CSE:), which rose 2.61% or 12.1 points to trade at 475.1 at the close. Meanwhile, ISS A/S (CSE:) added 2.56% or 3.10 points to end at 124.25 and Demant A/S (CSE:) was up 2.42% or 6.1 points to 257.7 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Rockwool International B (CSE:), which fell 2.00% or 50 points to trade at 2450 at the close. Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) declined 0.68% or 8.0 points to end at 1165.0 and Pandora A/S (CSE:) was down 0.52% or 3.4 points to 650.4.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 68 to 67 and 24 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for April delivery was down 0.46% or 0.30 to $65.31 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May fell 0.59% or 0.41 to hit $68.81 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract rose 0.54% or 9.25 to trade at $1729.05 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.26% to 6.2370, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4364.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.21% at 91.865.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR