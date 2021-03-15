Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had unusual symptoms: agency By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled “Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine” and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:)’s COVID-19 vaccine had “highly unusual” symptoms, the Danish Medicines Agency said late on Sunday.

It said the woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding.

European vaccination programmes have been upset in the last two weeks by reports that recipients of the AstraZeneca inoculation have suffered blood clots.

The European Medicines Agency has said there is no indication that the events were caused by the vaccination, a view that was echoed by the World Health Organization on Friday.

AstraZeneca Plc said on Sunday a review of safety data of people vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine has shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.

