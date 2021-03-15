Cynthia Bailey Recalls Her Wedding And Floods Her Social Media Account With Pics And Clips From The Event

Cynthia Bailey recalled her wedding and she dropped a lot of posts from the event on her social media account. Check out some posts below.

“10.10.20!”💍Tune in tonight!!! #RHOA @bravotv @itsmikehill #CHill2020 #headoverhills’ Cynthia captioned her post.

RELATED:Cynthia Bailey Is Thankful To Be Able To Give Back To People

Someone said: ‘Remind me to NEVER take a photo with Eva! She works the cameras like nobody’s business! But seriously, all you ladies look great! Just stunning. Can’t wait to see the episode.’

RELATED:Cynthia Bailey Celebrates The Birthday Of Her Niece – See The Emotional Message

A commenter posted this: ‘You look very nice in your wedding video Cynthia,’ and a follower said: ‘Mrs. Hill, why was Eva speaking negative vibes against what happens at your bachelorette party with a hot mic on. So sorry to bring this up but I was like WTF.’

One other commenter posted this message: ‘What time? It’s 8 pm and I see annoying Jackie and Heavenly’ and someone else said: ‘Might be the only reason I watch. I have not seen the show this season. I thought since bravo didn’t film the wedding it would not be shown.’

A follower said: ‘Congratulations you looked absolutely stunning brought a tear to my eye beautiful wedding ❤️’

Cynthia Bailey shared some new pics on her social media account in which she looks amazing ina golden outfit. Check out the photos here.

‘Golden Rule: do unto others as you would have others do unto you.✨💫#womenshistorymonth #cynthia54 #piscesseason @denisemasonphotography @elitemediaconcepts @shikimahinds.eventsconcierge @idle.awhile,’ Cynthia captioned her post.

In other recent news, Cynthia Bailey might have given a scare to some of her fans these days when she shared some pics from a hospital bed. Check out the post and the important message she shared on her social media account.

Advertisement

‘HEALTH & WELLNESS CHECK-UP:✨ I just celebrated another birthday (thank you, Jesus, for letting me see another one, “Cynthia54”), and as I get older, my health is more & more a huge priority in my life,’ she said among others.