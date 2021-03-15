Home Entertainment Cynthia Bailey Recalls Her Wedding And Floods Her Social Media Account With...

Cynthia Bailey Recalls Her Wedding And Floods Her Social Media Account With Pics And Clips From The Event

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Cynthia Bailey recalled her wedding and she dropped a lot of posts from the event on her social media account. Check out some posts below.

“10.10.20!”💍Tune in tonight!!! #RHOA @bravotv @itsmikehill #CHill2020 #headoverhills’ Cynthia captioned her post.

RELATED:Cynthia Bailey Is Thankful To Be Able To Give Back To People

Someone said: ‘Remind me to NEVER take a photo with Eva! She works the cameras like nobody’s business! But seriously, all you ladies look great! Just stunning. Can’t wait to see the episode.’

RELATED:Cynthia Bailey Celebrates The Birthday Of Her Niece – See The Emotional Message

A commenter posted this: ‘You look very nice in your wedding video Cynthia,’ and a follower said: ‘Mrs. Hill, why was Eva speaking negative vibes against what happens at your bachelorette party with a hot mic on. So sorry to bring this up but I was like WTF.’

One other commenter posted this message: ‘What time? It’s 8 pm and I see annoying Jackie and Heavenly’ and someone else said: ‘Might be the only reason I watch. I have not seen the show this season. I thought since bravo didn’t film the wedding it would not be shown.’

A follower said: ‘Congratulations you looked absolutely stunning brought a tear to my eye beautiful wedding ❤️’

Cynthia Bailey shared some new pics on her social media account in which she looks amazing ina golden outfit. Check out the photos here.

‘Golden Rule: do unto others as you would have others do unto you.✨💫#womenshistorymonth #cynthia54 #piscesseason @denisemasonphotography @elitemediaconcepts @shikimahinds.eventsconcierge @idle.awhile,’ Cynthia captioned her post.

In other recent news, Cynthia Bailey might have given a scare to some of her fans these days when she shared some pics from a hospital bed. Check out the post and the important message she shared on her social media account.

Advertisement

‘HEALTH & WELLNESS CHECK-UP:✨ I just celebrated another birthday (thank you, Jesus, for letting me see another one, “Cynthia54”), and as I get older, my health is more & more a huge priority in my life,’ she said among others.

RELATED ARTICLES

©