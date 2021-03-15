Crypto Token ALICE Price Skyrockets After Binance Listing By CoinQuora



Crypto Token ALICE Price Skyrockets After Binance Listing



ALICE is now listed on Binance.

At the time of listing, the ALICE price is $60.

Available trading pairs ALICE/BTC, ALICE/BUSD, and ALICE/USDT.

Multiplayer builder game token My Neighbor Alice (ALICE) is now listed on the crypto exchange Binance. Immediately after listing, ALICE price skyrocketed to $60.

FINALLY!! $ALICE is officially live TODAY on @binance ! The moment we’ve been waiting for is finally here, #Neighbors! This 06:00 UTC today, you can start trading $ALICE #Trading pairs available are $BTC, $BUSD and $USDT. https://t.co/Hja2ATTmQR pic.twitter.com/PYnDzfluGR — Alice (@MyNeighborAlice) March 15, 2021

According to Binance, the ALICE price is at $19.96 with a 24-hour trading volume of 9.9 million, at the time of writing. In addition, users can start trading with the available trading pairs such as ALICE/BTC, ALICE/BUSD, and ALICE/USDT.

Moreover, ALICE is the 18th project on Binance Launchpool. Added to this, users can stake their BNB, BUSD, and CHR into separate pools to farm ALICE tokens over 30 days, with farming ending on 2021-04-08 23:59 (UTC).

ALICE is an ERC-20 token that allows anyone to purchase and own virtual islands, collect and build impressive items and meet new friends. Moreover, the token is inspired by Animal Crossing which is a successful game.

In addition, the game combines the best of the two worlds. Firstly, a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience. Secondly, an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

Binance)

Even more, users can accumulate their staking rewards and claim these rewards directly to their spot accounts at any time. On the other hand, users can also unstake their funds at any time without any delay.

Recently ALICE launched a farm animal NFT adoption event on Binance Smart Chain with over 180 unique addresses, generating over $700,000 worth of trading volume. Also, ALICE aims to partner with other blockchain projects in community events for the network’s growth. Furthermore, the project hopes to show great performance in 2021.

This article first published on coinquora.com

