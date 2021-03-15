Courtney Love ‘Almost Died’ in Hospital Last Year

WENN

The Hole lead vocalist opens up about her health struggles, claiming she almost didn’t make it during 2020 hospitalization when she was treated for anemia.

Courtney Love was close to death last year (20) after suffering from anaemia.

In a lengthy Instagram post shared on Sunday (14Mar21), the rocker revealed she was diagnosed with the condition, which presents as a lack of healthy red blood cells to carry adequate oxygen to your body’s tissues.

Admitting her extreme health problems left her “debilitated, in indescribable pain” last August, Courtney added, she “almost died in the hospital from anemia.”

The Hole frontwoman, 56, explained she’s “been sad, and extremely sick,” sharing, “Debilitated, in indescribable pain and in August at 97 pounds almost died in hospital from anemia (hemoglobin I had none).”

Courtney claimed she “was stigmatized for being an addict for 9 months by many ill-equipped doctors… and quacks,” before finding an “empathic (sic) wise pain management doctor.”

“I’m so good now,” Courtney assured her followers, explaining that CBD oil “removed ALMOST ALL the physical symptoms” including her pain.

She added, “I’ve been basically bedridden. I thought I was broken for sure this time. But I’m ok! So I’m just waking and I’m frail. I’ll be strong again soon!”

The star closed the long caption with a series of hashtags, including “#crohnsdisease,” although she didn’t share further details about the condition and whether she’s been diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease.

She also gave Woody Harrelson a shout-out. “Thank you @woodyharrelson for back in the day showing me that chipping from popular mechanics in 59? ‘the 67 uses of hemp’ You were right!” she penned. “I’m still 100 percent sober by the way. Page 133 of the big book if you have questions.”