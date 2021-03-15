Could Rob Gronkowski depart Bucs in free agency?

Practically every knowledgeable observer assumes that tight end and to-be free agent Rob Gronkowski will run it back with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season. After all, the 31-year-old ended a yearlong retirement to link back up with former New England Patriots teammate and current Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, and the Brady-Gronkowski connection recorded a pair of touchdowns in the Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

While speaking on the “10 Questions with Kyle Brandt” podcast, however, Gronkowski suggested he could be tempted to leave the Buccaneers after the new NFL year opens on Wednesday.

“I definitely want to be back with the Buccaneers. That’s where my eyesight is. That’s where I’m leaning toward, big time,” Gronkowski explained, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “But with the free agency process, you just never know what may happen. There’s some other teams interested out there, too. I’ve also never been a part of the free agency process, so I actually want to dip my toes in, just to see what’s out there.”

Gronkowski added that he wants to sign only one-year deals moving forward. That’s not surprising, as all signs indicate that Brady will remain with Tampa Bay through the conclusion of his Hall of Fame career that could reach its end as soon as next offseason.

Just in case, Brady may want to make sure his phone’s connection is solid and then call Gronkowski about keeping the band together for another year: