Could Cristiano Ronaldo return to Real Madrid?

Cristiano Ronaldo, arguably the biggest star in world football, may prove that one can, in fact, go home again.

While speaking with Sky Sport Italy (h/t ESPN) ahead of Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League clash with Atalanta, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane hinted that the 36-year-old Juventus forward could return to the Spanish giants during the summer transfer window.

“Maybe,” Zidane said of Ronaldo once again playing for the side where he won four Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles. “We know Cristiano, the person he is, and what he did here. But he’s a Juventus player… We’ll see what happens in the future. I was lucky to coach him. He’s really impressive.”

ESPN reports that Real, like sports teams around the world, are monitoring financial losses suffered because of the COVID-19 pandemic before structuring an offseason plan as it pertains to roster building.

Juventus director of football Fabio Paratici seemed to suggest Ronaldo will at least play through the remainder of his contract that runs through June 2022.

“We’re keeping him close to us and we will enjoy him for as long as possible,” Paratici explained. “We are delighted to have him with us. Does he represent the future of Juve? Without a doubt.”

Ronaldo has also been linked with reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in transfer rumors.