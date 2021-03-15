Cloud computing firm DigitalOcean aims for nearly $5 billion valuation in U.S. IPO By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3


(Reuters) – DigitalOcean Holdings Inc is aiming for a valuation of nearly $5 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), the cloud services firm said on Monday, as the shift to work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates the switch to cloud-based computing.

The company is looking to raise as much as $775.5 million through an offering of 16.5 million shares, priced between $44 and $47 apiece, according to a regulatory filing.

DigitalOcean provides its cloud platform and tools to developers, startups and small- and medium-sized businesses and has over 570,000 customers in more than 185 countries.

The company operates in a sector dominated by larger rivals including Amazon (NASDAQ:) Web Services, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:), Oracle Corp (NYSE:) and IBM (NYSE:) Corp.

DigitalOcean’s IPO underscores unprecedented investor appetite for technology companies, which have seen demand skyrocket during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company will list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “DOCN”.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters for the offering.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR