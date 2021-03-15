Cloud computing firm DigitalOcean aims for nearly $5 billion valuation in U.S. IPO By Reuters







(Reuters) – DigitalOcean Holdings Inc is aiming for a valuation of nearly $5 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), the cloud services firm said on Monday, as the shift to work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates the switch to cloud-based computing.

The company is looking to raise as much as $775.5 million through an offering of 16.5 million shares, priced between $44 and $47 apiece, according to a regulatory filing.

DigitalOcean provides its cloud platform and tools to developers, startups and small- and medium-sized businesses and has over 570,000 customers in more than 185 countries.

The company operates in a sector dominated by larger rivals including Amazon (NASDAQ:) Web Services, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:), Oracle Corp (NYSE:) and IBM (NYSE:) Corp.

DigitalOcean’s IPO underscores unprecedented investor appetite for technology companies, which have seen demand skyrocket during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company will list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “DOCN”.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters for the offering.