Chrissy Teigen Presses on With Important Zoom Call While Being Examined at Doctor’s Office

The wife of John Legend shares a screenshot of her video call during a medical appointment weeks after she underwent surgery to alleviate the symptoms of endometriosis.

Chrissy Teigen refused to let a medical appointment disrupt her busy work schedule on Friday, March 12 after conducting an “important Zoom call” from her doctor’s office.

The model, cookbook author, and TV personality shared a screenshot of the video call on social media, in which she was pictured apparently being examined in preparation for an undisclosed medical procedure.

“When you have a really important meeting with really important people but you also feel like some organs need removal,” she captioned the image.

Hours later, the 35-year-old shared a photo of her with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and revealed what he did for her. “@jessetyler made me enchilada pot pie when I wasn’t feeling too hot!! It was great and he is a better-than-great human with a truly TRULY awesome cookbook out,” she explained. “You can get #foodbetweenfriends wherever sex toys are sold!!!!”

Although Chrissy didn’t share any further details about her health problem, she recently underwent surgery to alleviate the symptoms of endometriosis, in which the uterine lining tissue grows outside of the uterus.

She was also hospitalised just days earlier, although the mother-of-two didn’t reveal much about that health emergency either.

Alongside a series of photos of herself and her best friend, celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin, she wrote, “sorry for the delay I was in the emergency room I hope that’s ok [sic]. Happy birthday!!!!!!!!!!”

The beauty and her husband, singer John Legend, have yet to address Chrissy’s health issues, which come just over five months after their tragic pregnancy loss. The couple had been expecting a baby boy, whom they had named Jack, as a little brother for daughter Luna, four, and son Miles, two, before his death in late September 2020.