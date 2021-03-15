Chinese holding firm Ping An overtakes Tencent in blockchain patents race By Cointelegraph

Chinese holding conglomerate Ping An Group filed the largest number of blockchain-related patents in 2020, according to a new report.

Intellectual property-focused magazine Intellectual Asset Management has released a report on the rankings of the world’s foremost blockchain patentees. Based on data from the Derwent World Patents Index, the rankings show that Ping An filed 1,215 blockchain patent families last year, more than Tencent and Ant Group combined.

Source: Intellectual Asset Management
